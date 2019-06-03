|
Delmar E. Bell age 92, long time Tucumcari NM resident passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019.
Delmar was born January 24, 1927 in Duran, New Mexico. He served his country in the US
Army during World War II. He worked in the Tucumcari Public School system for 34 years.
He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Surviving him is is wife Cleo Lorrayne Bell of the home. Siblings, Arthur Bell, Clara Delaun and
Tilitha Taylor. He is preceded in death by his brother Dennis.
Graveside services celebrating his life will be Wednesday morning June 5, 2019 in the Tucumcari
Memorial Park Cemetery beginning at 10:00 AM.
Arrangements entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on June 5, 2019