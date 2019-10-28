|
|
Dennis D. Townsend born April 28, 1947 in Conran, Missouri to Alfred (Atch) and Pauline Townsend passed away on Saturday October 19, 2019 at Tucumcari New Mexico.
In October 1976, Dennis married the love of his life, Donna Connell and spent the next 43 years, living and laughing with her. Dennis is survived by his wife Donna, Daughter Lisa Taber and sons Kevin Connell & Jill of Texas and Scott Connell & LaTony of Florida.
Dennis is survived by his siblings, Bill Townsend & Lauraye of Missouri; Donnie Townsend & Karen of Missouri; Bob Townsend & Marcia of Missouri; and Susie Townsend of Kentucky. His brother in law, Guy Walkos as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great grandchildren. Dennis is also survived by a very special lady Loretta Dutchak and special friends Church Newman and Don White.
Dennis lived a life beyond measure. In life Dennis exemplified what a life of service to others and to community should look like. While some present a life of service, Dennis personified it to the utmost.
Dennis began his life of service with St. Louis Police Department in 1969. A significant part of history, Dennis proved his love of community and his dedication to his brothers and sisters in blue, working diligently to serve and protect his community on foot patrol, and later promoting through the ranks of motor vehicle patrol, motorcycle patrol and ultimately, the specialized St. Louis Police Department Mounted Patrol.
Dennis's dedication of law enforcement grew beyond St. Louis and he joined the ranks of the Ballwin Missouri Police Department in 1972 and continued his service until 1976.
A love from the City of Tucumcari and his soon to be wife Donna, found Dennis in Tucumcari , New Mexico.
Although Dennis had already served as a police officer for a significant part of his life, Dennis once again proved he was the type of man who's honor would never allow him to refuse his heartfelt calling of service. Dennis joined The ranks of the Tucumcari Police Department in 1976, ultimately finding himself leading through example as our Chief of Police until 1982. Six years of service to our city during this time brought about a lot of changes for Dennis, Donna and his family.
As life often does, Dennis decided a new career path, but of coarse could never stray too far from the oath he took while in law enforcement and became Special Investigator of yellow Freight. This new position took him and his family to Arlington, Texas. His experience, commitment to excellence and unique abilities found him covering 7 states and more for the company. Dennis served the company until 1992 when once again his community needed him and as Dennis would say, he needed his community as well.
Dennis came home to Tucumcari and to the Tucumcari Police Department where he raised his hand, and once again took an oath pledging his honor, and life for the City of Tucumcari as he had done so many times before. Once again Dennis was a "Brother in Blue" and once again became the Chief of Police until he retired in 2004.
After such an active life, career and commitment to friends and family, Dennis was in now ay going to sit at home. Dennis had a lot to accomplish still and would never settle for normal retirement so many others wished for. Dennis went to work for D & A Auto Cares until 2016. In 2016 Dennis accepted the commission of the Tenth Judicial District Court Bailiff and once stood shoulder to shoulder with some of the finest officers in the District, many of whom started their career under the commission of Dennis Townsend as our Chief of Police.
A career spanning 50 plus years, doesn't just represent police work. It takes a certain kind of person with "True Grit" to accomplish a career marked with integrity, honesty, dedication, commitment and high standards. His life of service isn't encompassed solely in a stand behind the thin blue line. Dennis was instrumental in the creation of our local Tucumcari Crime Stoppers Program, a 30 years member of the B P O Elks Lodge and Past Exalted Ruler, an original member of the Limited Edition Band and an active member of the First Christian Church.
Dennis will be know by most as the gentle giant who stood behind his oath to protect his community. However those who knew Dennis best, will remember how you couldn't be around his without being made to laugh.
Dennis accomplished much in his life time, but the things he accomplished that mattered the most to him were the moments he shared with those he loved. His family, his friends and his co-workers, and the memories, that are too many to mention. A minute with Dennis meant laughter, smiles, great advice and of coarse the occasional practical joke that only Dennis could deliver with such tremendous effectiveness.
A husband, a father, a cop, a cowboy, a mentor, a brother, a leader, a friend, a confident, a musician, but most of all a child of God who now stands watch from the gates of Heaven.
A celebration of His life will be Tuesday morning November 5th 2019 at 11:00 AM in the First Baptist Church of Tucumcari. The family for those who wish, donations may be made in loving memory and honor of Dennis to Paw and Claws, PO Box 143, Tucumcari New Mexico 88410.
Local arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Oct. 30, 2019