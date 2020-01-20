|
|
D.F. Garnett age 89, long time Tucumcari NM resident passed away on January 16, 2020, in Clayton, New Mexico following an extended illness.
D. F. was born February 10, 1930, in Roaring Springs, Texas. He had been a New Mexico Brand and Cattle Inspector for many years.
Graveside services celebrating his life will be Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020, beginning at 10:00 AM in The Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. His services will be conducted in conjunction with his son Stanley Garnett's services that will also be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday morning January 21st in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. His son Stanley passed away on January 12, 2020, in Farmington following an extended illness.
Surviving D. F. Garnett is his son, Joel of Tucumcari NM and D. F. Garnett's brother, K. P. Garnett. He is preceded in death by his wife, Willie Marie Garnett in 2006 and as mentioned before preceded by his son, Stanley Garnett whose services will be on Tuesday January 21st at 10:00 AM in conjunction with the D. F. Garnett services.
Arrangements entrusted to The Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, NM.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Jan. 22, 2020