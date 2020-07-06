Domingo F. Montano, 71 of Tucumcari, N.M born Sept. 24, 1948, to Antonio & Virginia C.

Montano in San Francisco, CA. Passed away peacefully in his home July 2, 2020. He served

his country in the Vietnam War from 1968 - 1969.

Graduated from Tucumcari Schools in 1975.

He worked for the City of Tucumcari in the Park's Dept. For 26 years which he retired. Also, worked for Tucumcari Schools and Dunn Funeral Home maintaining Lawn for 26 years. He enjoyed fixing old cars and doing handyman jobs.

He was preceded in death by his Father (Antonio Montano LA, Ca.), Sister (Josephine Schwartz

LA, Ca.), Brother (Leroy R. Montano Wichita, KS).

He is Survived by his wife Connie Montano, Son (Fabian Montano), Daughter (Fabby Montano), Son (Luciano Montano and daughter in-law Priscilla Montano) and 9 grandchildren including Fabiana Montano, Dominic Aragon, Daniel Quintana, Fabian Montano Jr., Santiago Montano, Mireya Estrada, Elaina Barreras, Lexani Montano and Aliza Montano.

Pall Bearers will be Dominic Aragon, Santiago Montano, David Chavez, Albert Chavez, Angel

Montano, Rocky Chavez.

Honorary Pall Bearers will be Fabian Montano Jr., Daniel Quintana.

Mass Service's will be July 10, 2020, at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Followed by

Internment at Tucumcari Memorial Park.

At this time St. Anne's is only letting in 30 people with masks required, so please be respectful

and let Immediate Family line up first.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico

