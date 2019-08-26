Home

Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Don A "Doc" Buck


1938 - 2019
Don A "Doc" Buck Obituary
Don A (Doc) Buck age 80, passed away at his home at Quay New Mexico on Saturday August 24, 2019.
Doc was born February 3, 1938 at Quay New Mexico. He was a life time resident of the Quay Valley where he ranched along side his father and mother. Doc was preceded in death by his brother
Gene in 1953, by his sister Anne Buck Trigg and by his parents Joe and Johnnie Buck. He is survived by the love of his life Cheri, and by four children.
Graveside services were Tuesday August 27, 2019 in the family plot of the Tucumcari Memorial Park
Cemetery beginning at 2:00 PM.
Date time and place of a memorial service will be announced later by the Dunn Funeral Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
