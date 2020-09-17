1/1
Donald Mark "Donny" Brockman
1963 - 2020
Donald "Donny" Mark Brockman, 57, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Legacy Assisted Living in Dalhart, TX, where he resided the past 3 years. There will be a viewing at Horizon Funeral Home Monday, September 21, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Services will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. MST at the First Baptist Church of Tucumcari, NM and burial will follow.
Donny was born on Monday, August 28, 1963, to JoAnn (Bagby) and Gene Brockman in Albuquerque, NM. He grew up in Tucumcari, NM. He graduated from Tucumcari High School in 1983. Donny became a member of Tucumcari First Baptist Church and was baptized on July 8, 1984. He was a dedicated member and took his Sunday morning responsibilities of passing out the record boxes and opening the Sanctuary doors very serious for over 20 years. Donny spent many years working for his father doing custodial work at Brockman and Cihak law office. He also helped entertain and corral many little ones with his mom at the FBC Daycare where she taught Kindergarten.
If you didn't know already, Donny was an avid Broncos fan and made that clear with his Broncos attire. He got to live out one of his dreams by attending his first Broncos game for his birthday last year. Donny also enjoyed spending time working on model airplanes, semi-trucks and cars. He was also a big fan of his M&Ms and bubble gum; you could often follow the trail of wrappers straight to him. Donny was most definitely a man of routine; at 11:00 a.m. it was time for his PB&J sandwich with his Tostitos on the side and a coke to wash it down. He enjoyed going to get the mail, cutting firewood at the farm and watching Doppler Dave's report. Donny was an honest man no doubt, you knew exactly what he was thinking sometimes through words or action, like when sister talked a little to loud he would cover his ears or when Aunt Judy came to visit, he said, " it was a nice visit but she talked too much!!" Donny moved to Dalhart after his mother passed so he could be close to his sister Patti. He loved going to church on Sundays and joining friends for lunch after where lots of laughter and memories were made. Thank you, Donny, for showing us that it is ok to be just who God made us. We will miss you so.
Donny is survived by his sister, Patti and husband Brian Terpening of Dalhart, TX; his two brothers, Kirk Brockman and Clint Brockman and wife Shelly both of Tucumcari, NM; two uncles, Jim and wife Nelda and Larry and wife Louise; two aunts, Judy and husband Orville and Violet; many nieces; nephews; great nieces; nephews and cousins.
Donny is preceded in death by his parents, Gene and JoAnn Brockman; his maternal grandparents, Raymond Stanley and Myrtle Bagby; his paternal grandparents, Mark and Lucile Brockman; a nephew, Kyle Brockman; his Uncle Bill Brockman; Aunt Virginia Shay; Uncle Neil and Aunt Nadine Bagby; and his cousins, Ronnie Shay and Richard and Charlotte Shay.

Donations in memory of Donny may be made to Paws and Claws of Tucumcari, NM or Legacy Assisted Living, Dalhart, TX.

Published in Quay County Sun from Sep. 17 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Horizon Funeral Home - Dalhart
SEP
22
Service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Tucumcari
Funeral services provided by
Horizon Funeral Home - Dalhart
701 Elm Ave.
Dalhart, TX 79022
806-244-5500
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 17, 2020
Donnie was a special friend. I have known him since birth. I was one of the people he brought records to on Sunday morning. I will miss him.
Reba O'Riley
Friend
