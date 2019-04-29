Doris Hargrove Clark, age 87, passed away at her residence in Tucumcari, NM on April 11, 2019. Doris was born in

Indiana on July 27, 1931, to Donald and Opal Hargrove. Doris spent most of her life in Tucumcari running her restaurant

and tending a huge garden. Doris also loved dancing and bowling. Doris was preceded in death by her husband

Marion Clark of Mt. View, OK., her parents and by a Great – great granddaughter. Surviving Doris are four siblings …. Gene

Hargrove of California, Priscilla Stark of Arizona, Pat Daily of Albuquerque and Carol Burhman of Iowa… two children, Nancy Primrose & husband Richard of Tucumcari and Gary Lovvorn of Anchorage, Alaska Doris had 5 surviving grand children, Michael

Wright of Springfield, MO . Kristen Southard & husband Billy of Tucumcari ….Heather Bradford and husband Chris of California.. Karla Murry & husband Philip of Anchorage, Alaska … Derek Lovvorn and wife Deborah of Anchorage, Alaska. She had 12 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Many many loving family and friends.

Services for Doris Clark will be held at Center Street United Methodist Church in Tucumcari on May 6th 2019 at 10:30 a m .. lunch will follow in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome. Published in the Quay County Sun on May 1, 2019