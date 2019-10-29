|
Doris Fern Thomas George, 91, died in Tucumcari, NM, surrounded by friends and family. She said that she kept pounding on heaven's gate, but they wouldn't let her in. The gates were finally opened for her on October 18, 2019, and she quietly went through. Fern grew up in Tucumcari and started college in Las Cruces.
One her first date with Elbert Clayton 'Dusty' George, he asked her to marry him, and she did on June 17, 1950. Married for sixty-seven years they had a life of adventure, travel, and careers with the US Air Force. She faced life with courage and a great sense of humor. She let her children learn to fly, jump out of airplanes, sail boats, and experience life full throttle. She loved square-dancing, clothes designing, cooking, and telling stories. She ran a bed-and-breakfast, opened a hospitality house, and ran Murder Mystery Theater Dinner parties. She was a member of the Tabosa Extension Club, Bluegrass Music Association, and the 1st Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her youngest son David and husband Dusty. Surviving her are three handsome sons, one adorable daughter, 12 grandchildren, and bunches of great, and great-great-grandchildren. Her oldest son is Robert Banks (Irena) of Salt Lake City, his nine children are Sydney, Allison, Stephanie, Aaron, Josh, Micah, Tevya, Matthew (Audrey), and Caleb; second son is Sanford George (Shelley) of Anaheim, their three children Catherine (Nathan), Brianna, and Sean; third son, Bernard Clay George of Seattle, and only daughter Debra Schwartz (Glenn) of Williams, AZ.
Her surviving siblings are Betty Bason and Rebecca Cawthon of Tucumcari, Dorothy Garbade in Deming, and Charley Thomas of Springfield, TN. There are many extraordinary nieces and nephews spread across the country whom she adored.
There will be a memorial service early next spring. Instead of flowers or cards, please take one day to do random acts of kindness in her memory.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Nov. 6, 2019