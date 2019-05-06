Dorothy Marie Sims age 83, long time Tucumcari NM resident passed away at her home in Tucumcari, NM on Sunday evening May 5, 2019, following an extended illness.

Marie was born January 26, 1936, in Mexia, Texas. She was a member of the First Presby terian Church in Tucumcari NM.

Surviving her are her children, Dorothy Best & Alan, Will Sims & Debbie, Virginia Gleason & Mark,

Laurel Sims & Andrew Apodaca. Grandsons, Dwayne Best, Kyle Sims, Nathan Best, Adam Sims, Jason Gleason, Michael Apodaca, Nathan Sims and Andrew Apodaca Jr.; granddaughters, Alana Best and Lindsay Arellano along with numerous great grandsons and great granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lou Sims in 2016.

Services celebrating her life will be Thursday afternoon May 9th, 2019, in the First Presbyterian Church in Tucumcari NM, beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev Amy Pospichal Minister of the First Presbyterian Church officiating. Pall bearers will be Dwayne Best, Nathan Best, Nathan Sims, Kyle Sims, Adam Sims, Jason Gleason, Allen Arellano and Owen Brown. Interment will follow in the

Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico. Published in the Quay County Sun on May 8, 2019