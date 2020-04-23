|
|
Dorthy Ruth Collette age 89, Tucumcari, NM resident, passed away on Sunday Morning April 19, 2020 in Clovis, New Mexico.
Dorthy was born December 11, 1930 in Hoyt, Kansas. She was retired from the Medical Manufacturing Industry. She has been making her home here in Tucumcari for the last 20 years.
Surviving her is her daughter, Christine Lee Davis of Colorado; her siblings, Lynn Ross Cyrus of Arizona and Charles Burton Cyrus of California.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ellen Cyrus; by siblings, Betty Lee Woolery, Mettie Hege, and by John Cyrus.
Graveside services celebrating her life Friday April 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery with interment following in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery in Tucumcari New Mexico.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 29, 2020