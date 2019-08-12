|
|
Services for Duwayne (Duke) Bryant will be Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 10:00 at the Dunn Memorial Chapel in Tucumcari NM.
Duke Passed away on Thursday August 6, 2019 in Canyon, Texas.
Duke was born November 21, 1933 in Pampa, Texas to Wayland and Rozeena Bryant. His family moved to San Jon NM in 1949 where Duke graduated from San Jon High School in 1953. He married Tommy Joe Beggs, his high school sweetheart on November of 1954. After a brief stint in the US Army, Duke and Tommy made their home in Amarillo, Tx, where he was a lineman for South- western Public Service. In 1964 they adopted their first son Brad and 18 months later adopted another son Gary. In 1968 they packed up their family and made the long journey to Anchorage, Alaska where Duke finished out his career as a lineman with Chugiak Electric. In 1976 Duke moved his family back to San Jon to pursue his lifelong dream of being a rancher.
Duke was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers. Duke lost Tommy Joe, his wife of 51 years in 2006. Duke was fortunate enough to meet Mary Yell who was his loving companion for many years before she died in 2017.
Duke is survived by two sons – Brad & wife Julie of San Jon NM, Gary of Detroit Michigan, sister
Justene Dacosta Rocklin, California. Duke is survived by six grandsons and nine nieces and nephews.
Burial will follow in the San Jon Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Aug. 14, 2019