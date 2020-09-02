In Loving Memory of Edith Rachel Jackson 1956-2020



Edith Rachel Jackson passed peacefully surrounded by those she loved on August 19, 2020.

Rachel was born on May 29, 1956 in Tucumcari, New Mexico to Manuel and Mary Madrid. She would later travel to Seattle, Washington, where she lived with her eldest daughter. After some time in the northwest, she returned to her hometown of Tucumcari. It was there she met her soulmate, Franklin Dean Jackson, who she married on August 24, 1996. She had two daughters, Theresa Louise Madrid and Martha Felice Hodgins.

Rachel earned her associate degree at Mesalands Community College and worked as the assistant manager at the Quay Schools Federal Credit Union for 16 years, where she made close friends with many of her clients. She was well-known for her extensive collections of all things Coca-Cola, Mickey Mouse, and of course her Cross collection in her office. Rachel loved nothing more than to spend time with her family. She always enjoyed the sound of a loud house and of laughter from those she loved surrounding her.

Rachel was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Carmen, Julia, Perciliano, Benji, Michael, and Timothy. She is survived by her husband, Franklin, daughters, Theresa and Martha, son-in-law James, granddaughters, Karissa and Caitlin, siblings, Abel, Ruben, George, and Christine, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 AM with Rev. Fr. Johnpaul Afuecheta as celebrant. Pandemic regulations are still being observed at this time with wearing masks and social distancing at the church service.

Space is limited, so those who wish to pay their respects may attend the celebration of life immediately following the service starting at 11:30 a.m. at the VFW of Tucumcari. Flowers may be sent to Jackson Glass at 902 S. 14th Street, Tucumcari, NM, 88401.

Arrangements entrusted with Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque, New Mexico.



