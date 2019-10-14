|
Edward Rierson age 94 long time Tucumcari NM resident passed away in Tucumcari on Friday October 11, 2019, following an extended illness.
Edward was born January 2, 1925, at Bellview, New Mexico to Foeya and Lola Rierson. He attended and graduated from the Tucumcari High School. He served in the United States Army in the Pacific Theater during World War Two. He graduated from
Eastern New Mexico University in 1951. Following that he was a teacher at Farwell Texas for one years then moved to Tucumcari where he taught 28 years, teaching the 6th grade. He married Fay Guhl and together they had five children. He was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Tucumcari. After retiring from teaching, he enjoyed working on bicycles for many years.
Surviving Edward Rierson are three sons – Edwin (Buddy) Rierson, Lynn Rierson and James Rierson along with 11 Grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two daughters Patty Sowell and Kay Trousdale.
Graveside services celebrating his life will be Wednesday afternoon October 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Gordon Runyan minister of the Immanul Baptist Church officiating. The family suggests for those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association or to in loving memory of Edward E. Rierson.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Oct. 16, 2019