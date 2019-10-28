Home

Elma Orlene (Parker) Foster


1941 - 2019
Elma Orlene (Parker) Foster Obituary
Elma Orlene Foster age 78, passed away in Logan NM on Thursday October 24, 2019 following an extended illness.
Elma Orlene Foster was born September 23, 1941 at Hope, New Mexico to Orland and Delma Parker.
Surviving her are her children – Sheli Zent & Jeff of Tucson Arizona, Russell Foster & Michele of Clovis NM and Tim Foster and Shonna of San Jon along with 7 Grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Earl Foster in 1995.
Graveside services will be conducted in the Pavilion in Santa Fe National Cemetery at Santa Fe, New Mexico on Monday November 4, 2019 beginning at 9:45 AM.
Arrangements by the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico
Published in the Quay County Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
