Eloysa Latham age 70, passed away on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Rio Rancho, New Mexico following an extended illness.

Eloysa was born July 22, 1950 in Tucumcari NM to Antonio and Mary Quintana. She was a member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church and had been a Cosmetologist.

Surviving her are her children, Danny Romero, Jason Choat and Phillip Latham Jr., Shonna Atwood, Donna Romero and Melanie Hileski; along with numerous grand and great grandchildren. Her siblings, Tony , David, Johnny, Raymond and Benjie Quintana, Gina Alderete, Rosie Sanchez and Viola Martinez. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip M. Latham.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday August 10, 2020 in the St. Anne's Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 AM with Rev. Fr. Johnpaul Afuecheta as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. Pandemic regulations and social distancing are still being observed at this time with persons wearing masks at the funeral home and at the church services.

Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store