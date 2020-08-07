1/
Eloysa (Quintana) Latham
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eloysa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloysa Latham age 70, passed away on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Rio Rancho, New Mexico following an extended illness.
Eloysa was born July 22, 1950 in Tucumcari NM to Antonio and Mary Quintana. She was a member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church and had been a Cosmetologist.
Surviving her are her children, Danny Romero, Jason Choat and Phillip Latham Jr., Shonna Atwood, Donna Romero and Melanie Hileski; along with numerous grand and great grandchildren. Her siblings, Tony , David, Johnny, Raymond and Benjie Quintana, Gina Alderete, Rosie Sanchez and Viola Martinez. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip M. Latham.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday August 10, 2020 in the St. Anne's Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 AM with Rev. Fr. Johnpaul Afuecheta as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. Pandemic regulations and social distancing are still being observed at this time with persons wearing masks at the funeral home and at the church services.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quay County Sun from Aug. 7 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved