Everett Lynn Jarry


1939 - 2019
Everett Lynn Jarry Obituary
Everett Lynn Jarry,80, born January 18, 1939, to Lloyd and Pauline Jarry in Tucumcari, New Mexico. Everett passed away October 31, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Mindy Trujillo Jarry and their children, Peggy Lynn Roberts (Chief), Jeffrey Jarry (Erin), Ross Mason (Kwei), Richard Mason (Romy), Rodney Mason (Johnna), and one brother, David Jarry; along with nine (9) Grandchildren and three (3) Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Grandsons, Travis Roberts and Damian Mason.
Lynn was an entrepreneur who, over a lifetime, started and owned numerous businesses. He was a 32 Degree Mason; Exalted Ruler of the 408 Elks Lodge in Las Vegas, New Mexico; On the Board of Trustees for Everyone's Federal Credit Union in Tucumcari and a licensed pilot who loved to fly his Cessna 182. He served in the New Mexico National Guard.
Services will be at Logan United Church on November 15th at 10:00 am.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
