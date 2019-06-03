|
Faustine L. Cox age 82, passed away on Sunday evening June 2, 2019, at Logan NM.
Faustine was born December 17, 1936, in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Floyd and Roxie Parker. She had been a homemaker but worked along side her husband Gene with their ranch projects.
Surviving her is her husband of 65 years Gene of the home. Her children – Gene Cox Jr & wife Tryndi , Tonja Cox Cone & husband Bill, and Debbie Cox along with 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, by her son in law Steve Irwin and by her brother Dr. Floyd Parker.
Graveside services celebrating her life will be Wednesday afternoon June 5th at 2:00 PM in the Logan Cemetery with Pastor Steve Kulback, minister of the Logan First Baptist Church officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM.
Published in the Quay County Sun on June 5, 2019