Fermin Garcia Jr. age 74, passed away at his home in Logan NM on Monday, June 24, 2019, following an extended illness.

Fermin was born June 26, 1944, in Logan NM to John F and Nicolosita Garcia. He attended and graduated from the Logan School system in 1963. He was retired from the Village of Logan.

He was an active member of the San Antonio Catholic Church in Logan and of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Joseph Society.

Surviving him are his children, Donna Garcia Rivera and Diana Garcia; siblings, Rita Crespin,

Juan M. Garcia, Lucy Garcia, Tony Garcia, Ralph Garcia, and Joe Garcia; his mother in law Tomasita Cordova.

He was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife, Carmen Garcia; by his son, Daniel Garcia and by an infant brother, Baby Joe along with brothers and sisters.

Rosary will be recited on Sunday evening June 30 in the San Antonio Catholic Church at 6:00 PM

with Mass of the Resurrection being offered on Monday morning July 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow in the Logan Cemetery at Logan New Mexico. Pall bearers will be Bobby Calbert, Clay McClure, Chad Garcia, Larry McClure, Kenny Garcia, Steve Rael, Jon Mykel Garcia, Ralph Fletcher Jr. Anthony Garcia, John Vigil, Bart Wyatt and Ricardo Moralez.

Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.