Florence Lois Osborn age 94, went home to her Lord and Savior on March 27, 2020, at GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care in Artesia NM. Graveside services are Tuesday March 31, 2020 in the Tucumcari Memorial Park at 10:00 AM. Memorial services will be announced later with place, date and time.
Florence was born June 8, 1925, in Logan NM to Nugent and Leona Primrose. She was raised in that community and graduated from the Logan High School in 1942.
She was married to Loren "Shorty" Osborn on July 27, 1947. They made their home in Logan until 1954 when they relocated to Tucumcari.
Florence's greatest love in life was her family. She was an outstanding seamstress, making clothes for both of her girls. She was also an amazing cook and enjoyed sharing her food with family and friends. She also served God by taking food to those who were sick, the elderly in the neighborhood or to someone who was just in need of a little encouragement.
She was always active in her community. She helped with the school PTA, Band and Band Aids, Girl Scouts, Campfire Girls and school reunions. She was an active member of her church serving as teacher in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and MYF.
She was a life-long bookkeeper. She began working at McFarland Bros. Bank in Logan and later worked at First National Bank of Tucumcari. She also worked at Currell Lumber Company for many many years.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Karen Rouse and husband David of Artesia NM; grand daughters, Brielle Rouse of Houston TX and Britni Rouse of Artesia; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; by her husband, "Shorty"; her daughter, Phyllis Osborn of Amarillo, Texas; by her brother; Arthur Ray (Duke) Primrose of Tucumcari and her brother Kenneth Primrose of Roswell NM.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Center Street United Methodist Church or the .
Published in the Quay County Sun from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020