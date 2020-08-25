1/1
Florencio Aragon Jr
1966 - 2020
Florencio Aragon Jr. was called home after an extended illness on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
He is survived by his mom Carmen Aragon, his sons Nicholas and Raul Aragon, his sisters Jessica Sawyers and Jeanette Macaulay and their husbands Michael and Tom. He also leaves behind his grandson David Joseph and his brother-in-law Andy Sanchez and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his dad Florencio (Big Dad) Aragon and his sister Jennifer Sanchez.
Graveside services will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Tucumcari Cemetery.

Published in Quay County Sun from Aug. 25 to Sep. 2, 2020.
