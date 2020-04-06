Home

Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Frances Clovis (Smith) Buxton


1934 - 2020
Frances Clovis (Smith) Buxton Obituary
Frances Clovis Buxton of the San Jon, NM Community, passed away at her residence on Saturday, April 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Frances was born March 21, 1934, in Clovis NM to Frank and Frances Smith. She and her family moved to the San Jon Community when she was a young girl. She married the love of her life Jack in 1954. They had two children Sherry and Shayne. Frances was a hard working ranch woman, tending to her cattle up to a week ago with the help of her trusty side kicks Blue and Blondie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her daughter, Sherry; and her grandsons,
Jarod Fury and Chance Buxton.
Frances is survived by her son, Shayne Buxton & wife Patty along with their daughter and son in law Heather and Adrion Miranda; grandson, Jonathan Fury & wife Chelse; two great grandchildren, Walter & Kinsley; grandchildren, Jess Fury & his wife Hailee and Jason Fury; her brother, Jean Smith and sister, Myra Wilburn along with many extended family and friends.
Graveside services celebrating her life are Wednesday April 8, 2020, at 10:00 AM in the
San Jon Cemetery at San Jon New Mexico. All Grandchildren, family and friends will are pall- bearers.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 8, 2020
