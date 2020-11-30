Frank Anthony Trujillo, age 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 27, 2020 with his wife Josie at his side. He was born June 8, 1931 to Donaciano and Carolina Trujillo in Segundo, Colorado. As a baby the family moved to Raton, New Mexico where he grew up with a sister and two brothers. Frank met the love of his life in Raton and married Josie on June 30, 1951.



Frank was a man of many talents and worked as a coal miner, project engineer for the New Mexico Highway Department (retiring after 28 years of service), Logan Village Manager and volunteered as Logan School Board member and president, Logan Schools Booster Club president and charter member of the Logan/Ute Lake Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of American Legion Post 77, a US Army Korean Veteran serving at the rank of Master Sergeant.



During his tenure with the NM State Highway Department, Frank and Josie lived in many places throughout northeast New Mexico – Raton, Las Vegas, Clayton, Santa Rosa, Mosquero and finally settled in Logan in 1969. He loved to camp and fish and after his retirement spent many days and weeks camping and fishing in various locations throughout northeast New Mexico, his favorite portion of the state. He enjoyed tinkering in his craft/utility room, he especially enjoyed doing leather work. He spent many hours working in his yard and took pride in his beautiful green grass.



Frank is survived by his wife of 69 years, Josie. His daughter Judy and son-in-law Robert L Casados of Logan. His son Gary and daughter-in-law Concetta of Albuquerque and one granddaughter Victoria Trujillo of Albuquerque. He is also survived by his older brother Benjamin and wife Stella Trujillo of Columbia Station, Ohio. His sister-in-law Viola Leal and brother-in-law Ralph Leal of Raton, NM, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in going home to the Lord by his parents Donaciano & Carolina Trujillo, his sister Anna M Kondo, his brother Eugene Trujillo and one grandson Aaron Casados.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Logan Ambulance Service, Logan Police Department, Trigg Hospital ER staff and RICO flight service, the nurses and doctors of Northwest Texas Hospital for their kind, gentle and compassionate caring of Frank and family during his final journey to join his family and friends that had gone before him to be with our Lord Jesus Christ.



At the current time, arrangements are pending due to the current global pandemic.



