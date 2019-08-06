Home

Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Tucumcari, NM
1958 - 2019
Frank Salas, Sr. age 61 of, Tucumcari, NM, passed away Saturday, July 27,2019 at his home, in Tucumcari. Cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari, NM.
Frank was born April 5, 1958, to Higinio and Bertha (Elebario) Salas in San Francisco, CA. He enjoyed helping people, carpentry, and was a long-time plumber.
Survivors include: two daughters; Jessica French (Devron) of Albuquerque, NM and Davida Salas (Steven Witterman), two sons; Frank Salas, Jr. and Stephen Salas (Lena) both of Tucumcari, NM, three brothers; Poncho Salas (Loretta Garcia) of Tucumcari, NM, Paul Salas of Santa Fe, NM and Joey (Sara) Salas of Farmington, NM, four sisters; Gina Martinez (Frank) of Farmington, NM, Maxine Salas of Utah, Julie Barela, Darlene Hernandez (Eddie) both of Carlsbad, NM, 17 grand children, one great grand child, many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.  He is preceded in death by his parents; Higinio and Bertha Salas and brother-in-law; John Barela.
Arrangements have entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com (575) 762-4435
Published in the Quay County Sun on Aug. 7, 2019
