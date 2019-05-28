|
Fred S. Hodges age 67, know by his friends and family as "SKIP" passed away on Friday May 24, 2019 near Moriarty New Mexico.
Skip was born July 4, 1951 in Tucumcari NM. He attended the Tucumcari School System. He has been making his
home in Golden Valley, Arizona. He was involved in construction.
Surviving Skip are two sons – Donald and Shawn Hodges; three grandchildren – Taylor, Jake and Arianna Hodges; his mother June Cresap and his step father John Cresap; his sister Sharon Julian.
He is preceded in death by his father Fred C. Hodges and by his sister Debbie.
Services celebrating his life - Wednesday afternoon May 29, 2019 in the San Jon Cemetery beginning at 3:00 PM with his Nephew David Julian officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM.
Published in the Quay County Sun on May 29, 2019