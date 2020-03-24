|
Gilbert Michael Maes Sr. age 64 passed away peacefully with his family by his side in Tucumcari on Saturday March 21, 2020, following an extended illness.
Gilbert was born in Las Vegas NM and was a long time resident of Tucumcari NM. He worked as a Plumber by trade. He loved spending time with his family and pet – Buddy. Gilbert loved music and was know for wearing his hats.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Ann and his parents,
Delfinio and Felipita Maes; two brothers, Augustine and Nicolas.
He is survived by his wife, Stella Maes of Tucumcari; by two sons, Michael Maes & wife, Trina of Albuquerque NM and J J Maes of
Tucumcari; 3 daughters, Michelle Maes & Manuel, Sandy Maes all of Rio Rancho, and Jennifer Chavez of Tucumcari. Gilbert is survived by 13 grandchildren, Nazarena, Analiyah, Alexander, Esmeralda, Jay, Ella, Breanna, Hailey, Isaiah, Adam, Gabriel, Aalilyah and Alexa also 1 great grandchildren, Katalyna along with numerous nieces and nephews, Godchildren and friends.
Services celebrating his life will be in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday beginning at 1:00 PM under the direction of the Dunn Funeral Home.
Published in the Quay County Sun from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020