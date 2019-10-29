|
|
Hallie Kay Truelock age 88, long time Tucumcari NM resident passed away on Monday October 28, 2019, at Autumn Blessings Assisted Living in Logan NM. Memorial services will be Monday November 4th
2019, in the First Baptist Church at 321 East Center Street in Tucumcari beginning at 11:00 AM with Pastor John Hinze officiating. Cremation has taken place and private burial will be at a later date.
Hallie was born March 5, 1931, to Marvin and Jewel (Campbell) Murphy in Afton, Texas. She married Glenn Wesley Truelock May 28, 1949, in Childress Texas . She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tucumcari, loved oil painting and showing horses with her husband Glenn.
Survivors include four children – Bobby Truelock & wife Marilyn, Brenda Huntley & Husband Roger, Kenneth Truelock & wife Margie all of Tucumcari. Alan Truelock & wife Karen of Albuquerque NM. One brother Kerry Murphy of Tucumcari. 9 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren. she was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Jewel Murphy, by her husband Glenn Truelock, and by two brothers, Kenneth and Keith Murphy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, Tucumcari, NM 575-461-3815.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Nov. 6, 2019