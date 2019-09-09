|
|
Harlen Ray McCoy, better known as Papa, passed away on September 5, 2019 at his home in Logan after a extended illness.
Ray was born June 10, 1929 on a dryland wheat farm near Eva, Oklahoma. He was the first child of Eual and Dora Bell (Haynes) McCoy. He was a true child of the drought and depression, he learned to work hard early and was driving a tractor by the age of six. When he was old enough he came to Tucumcari to work on his Uncle John McCoy's D7 cattle ranch and found the place he wanted to live the rest of his life. In 1951 he was drafted to the US ARMY and when asked what he did before being drafted he said "I drove a tractor and rode a horse" so he was appointed to become a tank driver for the US ARMY during the Korean WAR. While in the National Guard after the ARMY service he was called to active duty during the 1980 Santa Fe Prison Riot.
After the service he met and married Billy Jean Allen in Tucumcari on April 7, 1954 and they had three daughters, Sharleen, Sheri, and patty.
Ray worked for the Tucumcari Irrigation Project and then found the job of his dreams with the Animal Damage Control which was part of the USDA. He retired in 1995 and after his retirement, he and Billy made a six week road trip to Alaska.
Ray was a 33 Degree Mason and a member and past Master of the Tucumcari Masonic Lodge #27, a Shriner, a member of the Logan Senior Citizens Center, a charter member of the Logan Gun Club, served on the Village of Logan Council, and served as fire Chief, a life member of VFW and .
Ray was known as a "crack shot" and won many target shoots in his younger days and after tying a knot in the barrel of his rifle his buddies banned him entering any more contests. He enjoyed teaching young people the art of hunting, reloading, and a love of the outdoors. Since Ray was a child of the great Depression he never let anything go to waste. He took Numerous discarded bicycles and replace the tires, chains, or whatever was needed to make certain kids all the way from Clayton, NM to Haslet, TX had a bicycle to ride. He also had the pleasure of making windmills and yard wagons out of Scraps metal for his family, only purchasing the windmills heads and wheels for the wagons.
Surviving Ray are his wife of 65 years, Billy Jean, his daughters, Sharleen Lies of Logan, Sheri Scott and her husband Bruce of Clayton, Patty Buxton and her husband Shayne of Quay County, and Dande Snowden of Watauga, TX. His grandsons and their families, Jesse amd Kami Liles, Michael and Amanda Liles, Calvin and Christina Liles, Kyle and Cassie Scott, Shade Scott, Morgan Scott Karl and Diane Snowden, Konan and Nikki Snownden and his only granddaughter Heather and her husband Adrian Miranda. Cousins R.L. (Boots) and Janet, and Jim McCoy. His 20 great-grandchildren and one on the way were Papa's special joy in life.
Ray was preceded in death by his grandson Chance Buxton, his parents Eual and Dora McCoy, his sister Lorraine Rothrock and Lavada Ford, two infant sisters at birth Willa and Anetta, and an infant brother Max. His Uncle John and Aunt Bertha McCoy, Special cousins Lillian McCoy and Renee McCoy.
Following Ray's wishes he was cremated and a celebration of his will be held at the Logan United Methodist Church on Friday September 13, 2019 at 10:00AM followed by a special send off at Logan cemetery.
Ray requested in lieu of Flowers, donations be made to the Logan EMT and Police Department or the Paws and Claws Animal rescue of Quay County.
Arrangements have entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com (575)762-4435
Published in the Quay County Sun on Sept. 11, 2019