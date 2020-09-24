Harold Westall, 81, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his home in Logan, New Mexico. He was born March 8, 1939, in Yancey County, near Burnsville, North Carolina.

Harold enlisted in the Air Force in 1956 and retired after 20 years at the rank of Master Sergeant. He married Sally Arnold in 1958. After his retirement from the Air Force, he earned a B.S. Degree in Geology from E.N.M.U. in Portales, ran a seismic crew for GEO Search Corp of Lubbock, Texas, sold Real Estate for Kenneth Realty of Clovis and restored and managed private rental properties in Clovis. He married Judy Snowder in 1990 and they moved to Logan for his final retirement in 2001.

He was a lifelong hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Logan and for several years, he supervised the Logan Food Pantry program and enjoyed life among his many friends in the community.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Thelma of Yancey County. He is survived by his wife, Judy of the home; sons, Tim (Tracey) of Clovis, and Steve of Navasota, Texas; three (3) grandchildren; two (2) great grandchildren; brothers, Jackie Westall (Betty) of Georgia, Earl Westall (Nancy), Johnny Westall; sisters, JoAnn Miller (Jerry) and Judy Banks (Charles) all of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews of North Carolina and elsewhere, who loved him and will remember him kindly.

Contributions may be made in memory of Harold Westall to: The Ranches PO Box 9, Belen, NM 87002 (Previously known as N.M. Boys & Girls Ranches)



At his request, he has been cremated and also at his request, no services are planned.



