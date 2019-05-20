James Cicero Adams, age 93, long time Tucumcari NM resident passed away in Clovis NM on Saturday evening May 18th 2019.

James was born April 3, 1926, in Hall County Texas to William Cicero and Lille V. Darnell Adams. He grew up on farms in Quay County since 1930. He had been in the Insurance and Real Estate Business for over 35 years in Tucumcari doing business as the Adams Agency. He served his country in the US Army Air Corps being stationed in the Asiatic Pacific Theater during WWII beginning in 1943. He then enlisted in the New Mexico National Guard in Tucumcari and served as commanding officer of NMNG HQS Battery, 804th AW BN for about 3 years in various Battalion staff officer positions. He retired from the 111th Brigade of the NMNG with 22 plus years of service, holding the rank of Major. He was oneof the original members and founders of the Conservancy #1 Fire Department serving two terms as chief. He was treasurer of the UHF TV association for 25 years. He also served in the early 60's on the Arch Hurley Conservancy District Board of Directors and in the early 80's on the Tucumcari City Commission. He was a member of the Kiwanis International Club for over 25 years serving 2 terms as president. He was a member of the Reserved Officers Association of the U S and the National Guard Association of the US, a member of the American Legion since 1950 and a member of the National Rifle Association.

Surviving his are his children Richard Cicero Adams of Lubbock,Texas. Virginia L. Adams Boatman of Portales NM, and James Caryl Adams of Sandia Park New Mexico. One sister Arlene V. McLeod of Austin, Texas. 13 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, by and infant daughter Barbara Ann Adams and by his sister Emma Mae Coch.

Services celebrating his life will be Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 PM in the Dunn Memorial Chapel with Mr Michael Harmond , minister of the 16th & Pile Church of Christ in Clovis NM officiating.

Interment will follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of the

Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico. Published in the Quay County Sun on May 22, 2019