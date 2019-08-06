|
James M. Blea age 83, life time Tucumcari NM resident passed away on Sunday August 4, 2019, in Amarillo, Texas.
James was born May 8, 1936, in Tucumcari to Manuel and Domitilia Blea. He attended Tucumcari Public Schools and after his schooling he met and married the love of his life Marcia Jaramillo and spent 55 years together. James enjoyed painting, music and spending quality time with his family & Choco. He is preceded in death by his parents, by two brothers and one sister.
Surviving James is his wife Marcia Blea, Son Tommy Blea & Debbie, daughter Deena Gutowski & Tony, grandchildren – T J Blea & Veronica, Jonothon Blea & Samantha Adriana Gutowski and Alyssa Gutowski along with 7 great great grandchildren .
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Rosary will be recited on Thursday morning August 8, 2019 in the St. Anne's Catholic Church at 10:00 AM with Funeral Mass being offered on Thursday morning in the St. Anne's Catholic Church at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. Pall Bearers will be T.J. Blea, Jonothon Blea, Joshua Blea, John Paul Garcia, Kenny Hanson and Tony Gutowski.
Arrangements entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico
Published in the Quay County Sun on Aug. 7, 2019