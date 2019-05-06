Jean Marie Pack Smart Rook passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019. Jean was born on December 25, 1929, to Lena Mae Preston Pack and Jacob Compton Pack in Williamson, West Virginia. Jean and her family moved to Tucumcari when she was 13 and lived here almost continuously for over 70 years. Jean and her good friend Mary Keller worked as early Mountain Bell switchboard operators before Jean became a loving mother raising two kids. Jean and her husband Mutt opened Smarts Sheet Metal; later she worked as an insurance clerk for Trigg Memorial Hospital

A member of the Center Street United Methodist Church, Jean enjoyed many church services. Always willing to lend a helping hand, Jean did not limit herself to just the Methodist Church Enchilada dinner but volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul thrift store as well as helping with the Presbyterian Church annual sale. Jean could sell almost anything, loved to help in any way and worked hard all her life.

Jean is survived by her husband of 41 years, Curtis Rook; son Gary Smart (Cathy) of Bedford, Indiana; daughter Gayle Smart (Jim) of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Also surviving are Curtis' son Curtis "Jay" Rook, Jr. of El Paso, Texas and daughter Debbie (Chris) Messner of Del Rey Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren: Michael and Teresa Messner; Samantha and Wesley Rook; Kara (Brent) Owens, Vincent Moore and Evelynn (Josh) Moore. Six great grandchildren: Aurora, Tamera, Dominic, Myles and Scarlett. Jean's many friends were dear to her and they will be greatly missed. Her three nephews and their families held a special place in her heart.

Jean is pre-deceased by her parents, her first husband A.L. "Mutt" Smart; as well as her brother James Floyd "Smokey" Pack and his wife Alice.

Services provided by Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico. Published in the Quay County Sun on May 8, 2019