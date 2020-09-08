1/
Jeffrey Louis "Jeff" Lewalling
1944 - 2020
Jeff Lewalling, born June 12, 1944 and passed away August 31, 2020.
Survived by his brother, John and his wife Rene'; nieces, Tracy Bewley, her son Josh with wife Emily and children Jack and Mila; Stephanie Thompson, her finance Michael Smith, and her daughter Kailey Thompson; Jennifer Rodriquez and her husband Eric, their daughter Ashley and her daughter Logan; great nephew, Jeff Jett; and several cousins.
Preceding his death his parents, Morris and Clara Lewalling; niece, Stacy Jett and her daughter Jessica.
Jeff was a life long resident of Tucumcari.
Final Arrangements are pending.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Anne's Catholic Church Tucumcari, the Kidney foundation, or your favorite charity

Published in Quay County Sun from Sep. 8 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
