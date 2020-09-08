Jeff Lewalling, born June 12, 1944 and passed away August 31, 2020.
Survived by his brother, John and his wife Rene'; nieces, Tracy Bewley, her son Josh with wife Emily and children Jack and Mila; Stephanie Thompson, her finance Michael Smith, and her daughter Kailey Thompson; Jennifer Rodriquez and her husband Eric, their daughter Ashley and her daughter Logan; great nephew, Jeff Jett; and several cousins.
Preceding his death his parents, Morris and Clara Lewalling; niece, Stacy Jett and her daughter Jessica.
Jeff was a life long resident of Tucumcari.
Final Arrangements are pending.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Anne's Catholic Church Tucumcari, the Kidney foundation, or your favorite charity