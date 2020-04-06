|
Jerldine Greaser, age 82, surrounded by family, peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020. She was born in Portales, NM on August 20, 1937 to George W. Johnson and Alma Opal Johnson (Alls).
She was a loving wife, mother, granny, great granny, aunt Punky, sister and friend. She is survived by her daughters, Gwendolyn Jean (Jerald Kieth King, Arlene Gayle Bart S.) Garrison and son-in-law Troy Lovvorn; grandchildren, Lanessa Amburgey and Husband Shawn, Dustin King and wife Melanie and Lance Garrison and wife Kaitlin; great grand daughters, Traeh Amburgey and Kaidance Amburgey, brothers Sterlin (Shorty) Johnson and David Truman Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews and family members.
She was preceded in death by parents, her husband Leonard E. Greaser, daughter Belinda K. Lovvorn, grandson Keith L. Garrison, brothers Harry C. Johnson, Leonard H. Johnson, Delmar R. Johnson, Wilborn H. Johnson, Edward L. Johnson, Baby Johnson, sisters Anna Belle Johnson, Alma R. Sandage and Rilla Pearl Gilmore.
Jerldine moved to Tucumcari her junior year of high school and there she met and married her husband, they were married for 60 years before his passing. They raised their three girls and she always had room for the nieces and nephews and neighbor kids that needed a place to stay. The family home was always opened to whoever dropped by and there was always a home cooked meal and fresh chocolate chip cookies for everyone.
Jerldine loved her family; she served faithfully in the church for many years teaching Sunday School, children's church and Royal Rangers. She and her family loved to sing in church and spent many Sunday afternoons at the Tucumcari nursing home and senior center singing. She loved to walk, garden and was an amazing seamstress.
She had been a resident at Casa Arena Nursing Home for the past 11 months. The administration and staff quickly became family to her. The compassion, love and care she received during her time there, especially from the staff in the Memory Care Unit was a blessing.
Jerldine had been a member of The Worship Center in Alamogordo, NM for 34 years. A memorial service will be held in the near future. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Worship Center (P.O. Box 69, Alamogordo, NM 88311).
The Greaser family has entrusted their loved one to the care Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Mar. 25, 2020