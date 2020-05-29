Jerry Dwayne Box passed away May 5, 2020, at his home in Amarillo, Texas. Jerry was born January 3, 1952, to Minter and Opal Box in Clovis, New Mexico. Jerry grew up in Tucumcari, he graduated from Friona High School in 1971. After graduating high school he worked at Safeway and then construction work. He then return home to Tucumcari where he began doing yard work which he continued through out the remainder of his life. Jerry's favorite pastime was putting together puzzles and matting them into pictures. He enjoyed playing dominoes and card games with family and friends. Jerry moved to Amarillo in the late 1990's, where he lived until his death.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by two brothers Phillip Box and wife Kathleen of Tucumcari, New Mexico; Keith Box and wife Tammy of San Jon, New Mexico; four sisters LaDonna Boatman and husband John of Amarillo, Texas; Sharon Tipton and husband Danny of Clovis, New Mexico; Karen WhiteHall and husband Blake Hall of Humble, Texas; Jolene Sewell and husband Johnny of Amarillo, Texas. Two aunts Norma Jo Meason of Idalou, Texas and Anita Stewart of Amarillo, Texas, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will have a small family gathering and remembrance July 19, 2020, in Tucumcari, New Mexico.



