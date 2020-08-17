Jerry Lee Bradley age 82, life time Quay Valley Resident passed away on Thursday August 13, 2020, in Childress, Texas following an extended illness.
Jerry was born May 7, 1938, in Tucumcari NM. to James Clarence and Ruby Bradley He was a rancher. Jerry was also a patrolman for the Tucumcari Police Dept. and attained the rank of Sargent. He also was a Deputy Sheriff for the Quay County Sheriffs Office and at one time was Undersheriff. He had been a dispatcher for the Tucumcari Police Dept. He and his wife Nealene had owned and operated the Big Bell Antique and Swap Shop in Tucumcari for a number of years.
Surviving him are his children, Lane Bradley & wife Kristi of Dalhart, Texas and Jerrene Bradley of Tucumcari along with grandchildren, Mandy, Phillip and Amanda Griggs, Brad Griggs, Garrett Bradley and Ashlee Bradley; and numerous great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Nealene, by his son James Bradley, by his brother James Estle Bradley and by his parents.
Graveside services are Wednesday August 19, 2020, in the Quay Cemetery, at Quay New Mexico beginning at 10:00 AM with Pastor Fred Caton officiating. The family suggest for those who wish donations may be made to the Quay County 4-H Council or to your favorite charity
in loving memory of Jerry L. Bradley.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home in Tucumcari New Mexico.
Those attending the Graveside Services are asked to respect the Social Distancing as suggested due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.