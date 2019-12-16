|
Jimmy Ray Chavez age 37, lifetime Tucumcari NM resident passed away on Friday December 6, 2019, in Tucumcari. He was born May 7, 1982, in Tucumcari NM.
Jimmy worked at the Pizza Hut in Tucumcari as Manager. He was involved with his family's sports and schooling being the proud father of 8 children. His children were his whole life and he would do anything for them. He was a loveable and heart full man and would help out or take in anyone who needed it with no questions asked.
Surviving Jimmy Ray Chavez is one brother, Jeremy Chavez & Dana; three sisters, Crystal Chavez-Beaulieu & Lori, Celestte Olona & Michael and Michelle DiPalma & Jimmy; eight children, Frankie Martinez, Christopher Chavez, Joseph Chavez, John Chavez, Dimitri Chavez, Rudy Vallejo, Kile Clark and daughter Ashley Lopez; 2 grandsons, Santiago Martinez and Messiah Martinez, and 1 granddaughter on the way; his grandmother, Corrine Martinez; along with numerous nieces and nephews, uncles and aunts and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Maxine Trujillo Chavez; by grandparents, John Trujillo, Celestina Trujillo, Bingo Martinez; Godparents, Edward and Belinda Trujillo; cousins, Felice Cepeda and Bobby Unruh.
Rosary will be recited on Friday morning December 20, 2019, in the St. Anne's Catholic Church beginning at 9:00 AM with Mass of the Resurrection following in the St. Anne's Catholic Church on Friday morning beginning at 10:00 AM Pall Bearers will be Junior Cepeda, Mike Riggs, Gabriel Cordova, Jason Rice, Brian Trujillo, Donnie Pender, Luke Trujillo, Joe Jimenez, Mark Harris and Dylan Knight. Burial will follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico. 575 461-3815
Published in the Quay County Sun on Dec. 18, 2019