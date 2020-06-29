Jimmy Segura, age 58, went to be with our loving father, May 31, 2020.

Jimmy was a loving, funny, incredibly caring person with an unforgettable smile. He would do anything for anyone and could make you laugh any day.

Jimmy worked for many years as a truck driver and was currently employed by the Tucumcari Schools as a janitor. Jimmy also served many years in the National Guard.

Jimmy's favorite thing to do was spending time with his sons and taking long drives to visit Trementina, where his ancestors were from.

Preceding Jimmy in death are his father & mother, Paul and Anita Blea; his brothers, Jesse and Robert Segura.

Surviving Jimmy are his three sons, Jesus and Adrianna Sena, two granddaughters, Mia and Emma Sena; Jimmy Segura and Shanna, three granddaughters Gabriela, Sophia and Faye Segura; and son Antonio Segura. Also the mother of his children, Nadine Segura. He also is survived by his sisters, Casilda Blea Gonzales and Evangeline Blea Vescovi.

Jimmy also had many adopted grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who loved him very much.

Jimmy had many friends that he considered family.

Cremation has already taken place by Daniels Funeral Service in Albuquerque.

There will be a graveside service at Tucumcari Memorial Park at 10am, Saturday June 27, 2020. All family and friends are invited.



