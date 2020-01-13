|
|
Jo Ann Haines Huff passed from this life on January 9, 2020, in Raymondville, Texas where she made her home for the past several years. She was born in Tucumcari to Leland and Iva Lee Brown Haines on September 21, 1938. Jo Ann graduated from Tucumcari High School in 1956. She was a homemaker and loved to make beautiful items for her home, as well as bake and do canning which she shared with family and friends. She enjoyed many hours of playing cards with friends in Raymondville and always looked forward to coming back to her hometown for the Rattler Reunions.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Huff of Raymondville, TX.; sons Joe Hedgecock, wife Terri of Munds Park, AZ; Ricky Hedgecock of Raymondville; and Bob Bowman, wife Delores of Lufkin, TX. Five grandchildren Justin Hedgecock, wife Allisen; Danny Hedgecock; Melina Bowman; Cecelia Bowman; Bella Bowman; Chad H. Cole; and five great-grandchildren. Sisters, Evelyn Terry Register and Edna Ruth Blasingame survive, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and son, Tim Bowman.
A family memorial service will be conducted in Tucumcari in the spring.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Jan. 15, 2020