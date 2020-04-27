Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Ann Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann (Turley) Simpson


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann (Turley) Simpson Obituary
Jo Ann Simpson of Tucumcari passed away April 13, 2020, in Amarillo, Texas. Jo Ann was born in Springer, New Mexico, on September 13, 1937, to George and Mavis (Davenport) Turley. Jo Ann graduated from Clayton High School and went to work at an abstract office soon after.
Jo Ann loved to read (food for the mind) and loved music (food for the soul). She knew there was a song for every occasion and would say "I can't imagine a world without music." She played the piano by ear and could play just about any song you asked her to play. She played in a dance band for a while, usually at a school gymnasium in surrounding small towns on Saturday nights.
Jo Ann inherited her musical talent and love of music from her father who played with several bands around Amarillo in the 40's and 50's, including Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys.
Jo Ann married David (Punk) Simpson and had 3 children, Russell, Scott and Tami. She was preceded in death by her father, her mother, a stepfather, three brothers, her husband and a son.
Jo Ann is survived by a son, Scott Simpson (Cheryl), a daughter, Tami Simpson (Steve), 3 grandchildren, Amber, Sean (Amy) and Curtis (Desiree) and 7 great grandchildren.
Jo Ann wrote her own obituary and in that obituary she requested a short graveside service which will be at a later date, she wanted her family to have dinner together and tell their favorite Mom/Granny stories, and lastly, she wrote, "remember me with a smile."
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Paws and Claws Animal Rescue of Quay County, P. O. Box 143, Tucumcari, NM 88401.

"What we once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose. For all that we love deeply becomes a part of us."

Helen Keller


Until we meet again Mom……..
Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -