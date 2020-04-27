|
|
Jo Ann Simpson of Tucumcari passed away April 13, 2020, in Amarillo, Texas. Jo Ann was born in Springer, New Mexico, on September 13, 1937, to George and Mavis (Davenport) Turley. Jo Ann graduated from Clayton High School and went to work at an abstract office soon after.
Jo Ann loved to read (food for the mind) and loved music (food for the soul). She knew there was a song for every occasion and would say "I can't imagine a world without music." She played the piano by ear and could play just about any song you asked her to play. She played in a dance band for a while, usually at a school gymnasium in surrounding small towns on Saturday nights.
Jo Ann inherited her musical talent and love of music from her father who played with several bands around Amarillo in the 40's and 50's, including Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys.
Jo Ann married David (Punk) Simpson and had 3 children, Russell, Scott and Tami. She was preceded in death by her father, her mother, a stepfather, three brothers, her husband and a son.
Jo Ann is survived by a son, Scott Simpson (Cheryl), a daughter, Tami Simpson (Steve), 3 grandchildren, Amber, Sean (Amy) and Curtis (Desiree) and 7 great grandchildren.
Jo Ann wrote her own obituary and in that obituary she requested a short graveside service which will be at a later date, she wanted her family to have dinner together and tell their favorite Mom/Granny stories, and lastly, she wrote, "remember me with a smile."
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Paws and Claws Animal Rescue of Quay County, P. O. Box 143, Tucumcari, NM 88401.
"What we once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose. For all that we love deeply becomes a part of us."
Helen Keller
Until we meet again Mom……..
Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 29, 2020