Joe "Mike" Aragon


1934 - 2019
Joe "Mike" Aragon Obituary
Joe "Mike" Aragon passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019, at the age of 84 at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mike was born on December 31, 1934, in Tucumcari, New Mexico, son of Jose Piedad Aragon and Apolinaria Benavides Aragon.
Mike joined the US Army at age 17 and often spoke of how much he loved the military. He was proud to have served in Korea and would never leave the house without his Korean War Veteran cap.
After the Army, in Los Angeles Mike met and married his wife of 62 years, Theo Lovato Aragon. They made their home in Lakewood, California where Mike worked for Douglas Aircraft and North American Aviation as an aircraft machinist having had the honor of working in the Apollo Space Program. In 1969, Mike and Theo moved to Albuquerque, where Mike worked for General Electric Aviation until he retired. He was a very hard worker and dedicated family man. Mike enjoyed his daily walks visiting with all the vecinos, going to Lobo Basketball games with his son and loved spending time with his entire family, especially his great-grand kids. Mike was one of 14 children and was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Theo; daughters, Paula Hensley and husband Jim, Patricia Luczo, and son, Michael Aragon; grandson, Benjamin Hensley and wife Heather; and granddaughters, Jamie Ortega and husband Carlos, Raquel Luczo and Michelle Luczo; great-grandson, Charlie Ortega and great-granddaughters, Claire and Audrey Hensley; brother, Rudy Aragon along with a large extended family and many friends. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, a good friend and all around good guy. He will be dearly missed by us all.
A lifelong Catholic, Mike's Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated on December 20th at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande in Albuquerque where Mike was a member for the last 29 years. Pallbearers were Jim Hensley, Benjamin Hensley, Carlos Ortega, Eddy Aragon, Mark Mares and Phil Garcia.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Dec. 25, 2019
