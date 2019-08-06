|
|
Joe E. Valverde age 87, long time Tucumcari, NM resident passed away in Amarillo, Texas on Monday morning, August 5, 2019, following an extended illness.
Joe was born February 18, 1937, in Mosquero, NM. He was an active member of the Catholic Church, He served his country during the Korean and Viet Nam conflict retiring from the US Army and still serving being involved with the VFW for many years.
Surviving him are his children –Chuck, Linda, Jake, David and Janet along with 17 grandchildren
and numerous great and great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice in 2015.
Rosary will be offered on Tuesday evening at 7 PM with Mass of the Resurrection being offered on
Wednesday morning at 10 AM all in the St.Anne's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the
Tucumcari memorial park Cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States
Army Honor Guard.
Arrangements entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico
Published in the Quay County Sun on Aug. 7, 2019