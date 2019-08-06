Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
St.Anne's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St.Anne's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Valverde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe E Valverde


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe E Valverde Obituary
Joe E. Valverde age 87, long time Tucumcari, NM resident passed away in Amarillo, Texas on Monday morning, August 5, 2019, following an extended illness.
Joe was born February 18, 1937, in Mosquero, NM. He was an active member of the Catholic Church, He served his country during the Korean and Viet Nam conflict retiring from the US Army and still serving being involved with the VFW for many years.
Surviving him are his children –Chuck, Linda, Jake, David and Janet along with 17 grandchildren
and numerous great and great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice in 2015.
Rosary will be offered on Tuesday evening at 7 PM with Mass of the Resurrection being offered on
Wednesday morning at 10 AM all in the St.Anne's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the
Tucumcari memorial park Cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States
Army Honor Guard.
Arrangements entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico
Published in the Quay County Sun on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now