Johhny L. Faith, MD, of Tucumcari, NM went home to be with his heavenly father at the age of 74 on December 3, 2019. He was born January 7, 1945, in El Paso, TX to Goldie Mixon. He grew up in El Paso, Tx and Tucumcari NM. He loved to tell the story of being part of the baseball team from Tucumcari that went to the World Series in 1957. He proudly served our country in the US Navy for three years before moving back to Tucumcari in 1965. After returning to Tucumcari, he went to work as a Lab Technician at Dan C Trigg hospital where he met a cute candy striper, Sheryl Thomas Faith, who became the love of his life and life partner. They married on June 19, 1966, and immediately started a family. They welcome three beautiful daughters into the world, Sundi Faith, April Weeks, and Tamela Faith. They later moved to Farmington NM where Johnny went back to school to become a Physician's Assistant in 1978. He worked as a Physician's Assistant until 1984 when he was accepted into medical school in the West Indies and bravely made the difficult decision to attend. He completed his studies and moved back to Tucumcari in 1990 where he opened his practice and selflessly served the community until he had a stroke in 2006.
He was deeply loved by his patients. He had a special touch of putting people at ease with his genuine and funny bedside manner. He was a compassionate, caring physician making numerous house calls or meeting patients as needed, even on weekends or the middle of the night. He was also very well known for his practical jokes and his ability to keep a straight face while carrying them out.
He always felt his greatest accomplishment was his family, and he loved them beyond measure. They relied on him for his listening ear and solid advice. He was their provider, role model and rock.
Johnny is preceded in death by his Mother, Goldie Mixon, his Mother-in-law and Father-in-law, Horace and Linnie Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife, Sheryl Faith, his daughters Sundi Faith (James Shene) of Naples, FL; April (Glen) Weeks of Denton, TX; Tamela Faith (Marc Stevens) of Houston, TX; Grandchildren Christi (Blake) Zimmer; Faith Weeks; Rachel Chambers; Kayla Weeks; Kara Thompson; Corey Weeks; Kyle Chambers; Ryan Thompson and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be December 7, Saturday, 1st Baptist Church at 2:00 PM in Tucumcari, NM
Published in the Quay County Sun on Dec. 11, 2019