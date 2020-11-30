On November 26th, 2020, God decided he needed an angel and Jordan Davis was called to heaven. Jordan Brett Davis was born on the morning of September 25th 1987 at Cannon Air Force Base.

Jordan was incredibly patient and kind. His smile contagious, always bringing light and laughter into any room he entered. He lived a very happy life, with his incredibly hilarious personality. He was passionate about music and most of all he loved and cherished his family and friends, so very deeply.

Jordan attended school in Tucumcari, Portales, and San Jon but he graduated as a Tucumcari Rattler. Jordan received his Associates of General Studies from Clovis Community College in 2017. Jordan continued his education and moved to Lubbock, Texas, where he met his precious wife Heather whom he loved until his unexpected passing.

Jordan is survived by his wife (Heather Davis), parents (Ronald and Kaylene Davis), brother (Zachary Davis), sister (Tawni Davis), grandparents (Monty and Beverly Sasser), mother-in-law(Terri Harr Kelly), and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as so many close friends, including the employees of Capital Pizza where Jordan worked as a general manager. Jordan will also be missed by his dog AJ.

Jordan was preceded in death by his grandma, Viola Davis. Graveside services by Dunn's Funeral Home at Tucumcari Cemetery are still pending at this time.





