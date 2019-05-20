Jose "Billy" G. Otero age 82, met our Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He passed away so peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Billy was born on July 7, 1936, in Tucumcari, to Eduardo P. Otero and Margarita Atencio Otero. After attending Tucumcari High School, he served our country by enlisting and serving in the National Guard for many years. He also received an associate degree in Computer Science from Mesa Lands Community College. On June 29, 1963, he married the love of his life, Lourdes Badillo Otero. To this union, four children were born. Billy went on to work as a gas station attendant until he owned and operated the Exxon service station on Route 66. He was then employed as a mechanic for the City of Tucumcari. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Edward Otero of Albuquerque, and brother-in-law Andy Ortiz of California.

He is survived by his wife Lourdes of 55 years, and his children are as follows: daughter Michelle Thomas (Tim) of Las Cruces, N.M.; daughter Regina Nials (John) of Dalhart, Tx; son Joseph Otero of Bard, N.M. and son Billy Otero (Lori) of Tucumcari. His grandchildren were the apple of his eyes: Jerry Rykiel (Lindsey), Rylee Key, Brandon Thomas (Kristen), Miranda Thomas (Junshiro), Alyssa Nials, Caden Nials, Joseph V. Otero (Angela), Billy Gage Otero, Ayden Otero, Gavin Otero, Madison Otero, and Great-grandchildren Wyatt and Weston Rykiel and Aria Ortega. He adopted many children as his own: Gerald Rykiel Sr., Az, and Karlene Everett of San Jon, N.M,. A sister-in-law Pauline Otero of Bernalillo, brother-in-law Richard Badillo (Pauline) of Albuquerque, and brother-in-law Ernest Badillo (Carmen) of Albuquerque. Also survived are many special nieces and nephews.

Billy was a member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church of Tucumcari. He is recognized as a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and member of the Cruzio Catholic organization. Billy is also a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge. Many will remember him for his smile, kind and giving spirit, ability to make others feel good about themselves, an avid bowler in his younger years, and he had a passion for working on MOPAR cars and trucks. Most of all, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's extracurricular activities, and spreading the Good News of Jesus though prayers. Many people touched Billy's heart to name a few: Special priests Fr. Hyginus, Fr. Johnpaul, and many medical staff that cared for him.

The events celebrating Billy's life are follows: Rosary will be recited on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 6:00 PM at St. Anne's Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection will be offered on Saturday May 25, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Anne's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials made to:

St. Anne's Catholic Church (575) 461-2515

Religious Ed. Fund

Tucumcari, NM 88401 Published in the Quay County Sun on May 22, 2019