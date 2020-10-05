Juan E. "Sonny" Dominguez, age 62 lifetime resident of Tucumcari NM, passed away on

Thursday October 1, 2020, in Clovis, New Mexico.

Juan was born September 4, 1958, in Tucumcari NM to Juan N and Angelina Dominguez. He attended and graduated from the Tucumcari School later attending college and attaining his teaching certificate and becoming a special education teacher and coach. All through growing up he loved and participated in sports with a particular love of Baseball.

Surviving him is his son, Juan Damian Dominguez & partner, Augustine Montoya; his mother, Angelina Dominguez; siblings, Eli Dominguez & Jennifer, Johnny Dominguez & Stephanie Apodaca, Rose Dominguez and Genieve Dominguez. He was preceded in death by his wife, Natalie; by his father, Juan N. Dominguez; by nephew, Johnny Isaiah Dominguez; uncles, Albert and Ray Dominguez.

Mass of the Resurrection will be offered on Wednesday October 7, 2020, in the St. Anne's Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Johnpaul Afuecheta as Celebrant. Pall Bearers will be Edmundo Duran, Raul Aragon, John Span, T J Blea, Glen Reno, Chris Sandoval with Honorary Pall Bearer being Chad Collins. Interment will follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.

Please be reminded that Covid-19 protocol is still in effect for attendance at the services being limited to 150 with masks in the church with social distancing and with social distancing being in effect at the cemetery.



