Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
Juanita Modesta Barreras


1933 - 2019
Juanita Modesta Barreras Obituary
Juanita Modesta Barreras age 85, passed away on Friday Septermber 27, 2019 at her home
at Tucumcari NM.
Juanita was born October 19, 1933 in Guadalupe County and grew up in Vaughn NM. She was a member of the Catholic Church. For many years she was active in the Foster Children Program and was still active at the timeof her death.
Surviving her are her children – Son Meliton Barreras and Alicia, with their children Vanessa Espanoza & Jose, Scarlet King & Charles, Nathaniel, Meliton and Benardo, Son Lawrence Barreras & Frances with their children Joseph, Jennifer, Amy and Alex, Daughter Lisa Moore and Kenny with their children Iesha and Kenyari. Along with numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Meliton in 2013 and by her sonJohnny in 2001. Johnny's children being Shauna, Sonja and Johnny.
Rosary will be recited on Tuesday evening at 7 PM in the St. Anne's Catholic Church
with Funeral Mass being recited on Wednesday in the St. Anne's Church at 10 AM. Burial
will follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery at Tucumcari NM.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
