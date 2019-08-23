|
Julia A. Merrill, 79, a resident of Silver City, NM entered eternal rest Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Center of Compassionate Care in El Paso, TX. She was born July 14, 1940, in McAllen, TX to Charles Anthony Karam and Joeann Carr Karam. She was the first and biggest influence on daughters and granddaughters who made music their life profession. She went back to school at the University of Texas late in life to pursue her nursing home administrator's license. She was subsequently licensed in two states New Mexico and Texas.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ray of the family home; a son, Ray Merrill and wife Carrie of Silver City; four daughters, Natalyn Whitis of Houston, TX; Francine McKinley of Runaway Bay, TX; Brenda Merrill of Abilene, TX; Michelle Ortiz and husband Raymond of Clovis, NM; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Brown and husband David of Oklahoma; Carla Donn and husband Mike of San Diego, CA; also numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Frankie Wales; two brothers, Charles Anthony Karam Jr. and Tommy Karam.
A funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30 at 9:30am at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with Rev. Joseph Pelegrino officiating. Concluding service and interment will follow at Fort Bayard National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ray Merrill Jr., Ray Merrill III, Brandon Merrill, Dustin Anderson, Raymond Ortiz, and Mark McKinley.
In lieu of donations, family requests donations be made to her favorite charities, 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or the High Desert Humane Society 3050 Cougar Way Silver City, NM 88061.
Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Aug. 28, 2019