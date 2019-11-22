|
|
Julia Prieto Garcia age 90, passed away on November 20, 2019, in Amarillo, Texas after an extended illness. She was born February 13, 1929, in Tucumcari NM
She is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Garcia; her son, Francisco Garcia Jr. and a daughter Catherine(Cathy) Blea; son in law, Pat Otero and her parents and siblings.
Surviving Julia is her son, Gary Garcia; her daughters, Loraine Otero and Veronica Moore & Larry; son in law, Flex Blea; one brother, Henry Prieto. She is also survived by six Grandchildren, Patrick Otero & Valarie, Denise Moore & Rodney, Francine Harper & Robbie, Julie Virden & Kenny, Brianna Moore and Lainee Garcia; 10 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Julia's favorite pastime was working in her yard, gambling and playing bingo. She enjoyed the company of her neighbors and grandkids.
Rosary will be recited on Sunday evening November 24, 2019, in the St. Anne's Catholic Church at 6:00 PM with Mass of the Resurrection being offered on Monday morning November 25, 2019, at 11:00 AM also in the St. Anne's Catholic Church. Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Martinez, Jimmy Prieto, Chris Rivera, Dennis Garcia, Joe Parras, Chris Mesa and Juan Sanchez. Honorary bearers will be Hope Ortiz, Margie Garcia, Mickey Haun and nieces and nephews. Interment will be in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Nov. 27, 2019