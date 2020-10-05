Karen Foster age 76, long time Tucumcari NM resident passed away on Thursday October 1, 2020, in Tucumcari NM, following an extended illness.

Karen was born November 28, 1943, in Logan New Mexico to John A. and Dorothy Hendrix. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Tucumcari NM.

Surviving her are her children, Wanda Naranjo & Leonard, Fonda Ratliff, Billy Foster & Melissa and her daughter in law, Joel Foster. She was preceded in death by her husband James Foster Jr.; by

her infant son, James; and by son, Phillip; and by her sister, Billie Jean Smith.

Graveside services celebrating her life are Tuesday October 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Wheeler Huges, Minister of the First Christian Church officiating. Burial to follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction

of the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico.



