Karen Kathleen Greer (Kelm) 68, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2020.



An amazing mother and friend, Karen was known for always lending her support and a helping hand to those in need. Her resilience and determination demonstrated her unbending belief that she could do anything she put her mind to. She loved life and was a woman of Faith.



Karen was born September 19, 1951 in Clovis, New Mexico to Felix and Ada Belle (Snodgrass) Kelm. She attended High School in Portales, NM and received her cosmetology degree soon after.



A long-time resident of Tucumcari, New Mexico, Karen was a business owner and creative entrepreneur. She owned KG's Hair Design, Curds and Cuisine, Ithaki Transport and was an independent insurance agent. Most recently, Karen served as the bookkeeper for Tucumcari Mountain Cheese Factory.



Karen is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Carreto, her grandchildren Conor, Ryan and Olivia Nash; her sister Cheryl Coffman and brother Richard Kelm; two nieces and two nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Ada Belle Kelm and her nephew, Justin Coffman.



Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Tucumcari at 2:00 PM. Due to COVID restrictions, seating will be limited. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Tucumcari or to Paws & Claws Animal Rescue of Quay County.





